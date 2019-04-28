× Police in Winston-Salem looking for driver of stolen car after 2 separate chases

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Authorities are looking for the driver of a stolen car who allegedly led officers on two separate chases.

Police said they are looking for a teenager, described as being between 15 and 17 years old, who may be driving a 2018 black Nissan Maxima.

Winston-Salem police said they saw the car Friday night headed south on Highway 52 near Research Parkway. The car had been stolen at gunpoint earlier in the day.

Officers tried to pull the car over, but the driver took off and police ended the chase at Clemmonsville and Sides roads amid heavy traffic.

Moments later, officers found the vehicle on Old Salisbury Road near Gyro Drive and the chase started again.

Officers followed the car to Highway 52 North at the 421 South on ramp, but the chase ended after authorities lost sight of the car in heavy traffic.

The car’s tag was not legible, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Anyone with any information can call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.