× Police in Matthews NC looking for missing 11-year-old girl

MATTHEWS, N.C. – The Matthews Police Department issued a Silver Alert Sunday afternoon for 11-year-old Bianca Jaslene Gamble.

WSOC reported that she is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Bianca is black, stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 106 pounds and has short black hair and brown eyes.

She is wearing a white shirt, white pants and white sneakers.

Bianca was last seen at 9400 Hunting Court in Matthews. Police said her direction of travel was toward 5759 Graywind Trail in Atlanta, police said.

Anyone with any information about where Bianca is can call the Matthews Police Department at (704) 847-5555.