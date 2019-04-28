Parents want answers after 1-year-old girl bitten multiple times at day care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARICOPA, Az. — Parents in Arizona want answers after a child was bitten multiple times at a day care.

KNXV reported that Rocio Enriquez noticed eight bite marks on her 1-year-old daughter’s back after her husband, Rylee Umsted, recently picked the girl up from Sunrise Preschools in Maricopa.

"She told me there were three children in the classroom including my daughter," Enriquez said. "A teacher was changing a diaper... when another child went on top of her and started biting her."

The parents said they were told it happened in about 30 seconds. They asked for surveillance video, but the day care isn’t letting them see it.

The day care issued a statement saying that they are cooperating with authorities and that the safety of children is a top priority.

“This should not have happened,” said Dana Vela, the president of Sunrise Preschools, in a statement. “Only four children were under the supervision of the caregiver watching the children. That caregiver has been suspended without pay pending further investigation.”

Maricopa police are investigating.