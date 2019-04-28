× No jail time for school bus driver who admitted to raping 14-year-old girl on his bus route

WATERTOWN, N.Y. – A school bus driver who admitted to raping a 14-year-old girl who was on his bus route has been sentenced to probation.

WWNY reported that 25-year-old Shane Picke will not serve any jail time for the crime but will be on probation for 10 years and register as a sex offender.

Piche pleaded guilty to third-degree rape in February and pleaded guilty on Thursday. He remained silent at his sentencing.

The judge noted Piche had no prior arrests and there was only one victim, according to the Watertown Daily Times.

“I wish Shane Piche would have received time in jail for the harm he caused to my child,” the victim’s mother said, in an impact statement. “He took something from my daughter she will never get back and has caused her to struggle with depression and anxiety.”