× Man dies after being shot by his brother at home in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police said a man shot his brother in Winston-Salem after an argument and then took the injured brother to a hospital where he died.

Felipe Soto Jr., 30, of Winston-Salem, fatally shot 24-year-old Fernando Soto at about 2 a.m. Sunday at Fernando Soto’s home in the 600 block of Stoney Glen Circle, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Police said the shooting happened after an argument between the brothers. Police said a woman identified as Crystal Prim, 25, was with Felipe Soto when the shooting happened.

Prim and Felipe Soto drove Fernando Soto to the hospital in a vehicle which was later discovered to be stolen, according to police.

Felipe Soto faces charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and Prim faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and obstruction of justice.

No other charges are sought against Felipe Soto at this time, according to police. The investigation remains ongoing.

36.044197 -80.217603