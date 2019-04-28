Lexington family counting their blessings after tree falls on home, narrowly missing bedroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. – A family in Lexington is counting their blessings after a large tree fell on their home, just missing everyone inside.

It’s a heavily wooded area off Becks Church Road and Ron Perrell said he’s never seen anything like it.

Perrell, his son and his wife were all inside when they heard a loud crashing noise. A large white oak tree had fallen on their home, narrowly missing a bedroom.

The family’s air conditioning units are now under brush and tree trunks, but he said he feels lucky because it could have been worse. The family is still trying to figure out what to do with the damage.

Strong winds rolled through the Piedmont earlier this week, leaving thousands without power and trees and power lines down.