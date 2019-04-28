× Juvenile dies after being hit by vehicle in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A juvenile died after being hit by a vehicle in a Greensboro neighborhood on Sunday.

Police have not released the name or age of the victim, who was hit Sunday afternoon in the 4100 block of Bramlet Place.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing. Crews remained on the scene as of about 5:30 p.m.

Random Drive is closed between Annadale Drive and Bramlet Place until further notice.

FOX8 is on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

36.044077 -79.865405