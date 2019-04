Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Police are investigating after two apartments in High Point were hit by gunfire.

It happened at Ambassador Court apartments at 2501 Ambassador Court in the 2514 building sometime late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Multiple rounds entered the apartments and police recovered shell casings outside, according to High Point police. Nobody was hurt.

Police have not released any details about the suspects or a motive.

35.998639 -79.991729