Greensboro’s Jewish community shaken up after shooting at California synagogue leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt

GREENSBORO, N.C. – John Earnest, 19, has been identified by law enforcement as the shooter who opened fire Saturday morning at the California synagogue, killing one and injuries three others.

This comes exactly six months to the day since the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting left 11 people dead.

Greensboro's Jewish community is shaken up.

"Passover is a time of the year when Jewish people celebrate freedom. When we talk about being released from tyranny and oppression. Instead, what do we have today? We have an attack on a Jewish community," says Rabbi Andy Koren of Temple Emanuel.

It's a horrible act of violence and Rabbi Koren says the timing of the attack makes the tragedy even more poignant.

As Passover ends, preparation for another day begins.

"This Wednesday is a day we recognize as Holocaust Memorial Day," said Rabbi Koren. "Since last year's Holocaust Memorial Day, both Pittsburgh and this attack that took place today have happened."

He says it's becoming more common.

"We have seen, over the course of the past few years, a 70 percent uptick, this is according to the Anti-Defamation League, in anti-Semitism in the United States," said Rabbi Koren.

He believes now, more than ever, people need to come together.

He sees the support in the Greensboro community.

"Within the course of the last hour, I have received messages from Christian colleagues and ministerial colleagues," said Rabbi Koren."[They said] we want you to know and the Jewish community to know that we stand with you and we stand in solidarity with you."

It's a time of pain.

"One more community has been stripped of what should be a secured sanctuary," he says.

But they are comforted knowing that in Greensboro they are not alone.

"We know for every one person, there are millions of others who stand completely opposed to this," says Rabbi Koren. "They stand in solidarity with Jewish people around the world."

On Wednesday, Holocaust Memorial Day, they plan to further discuss the attack with the Jewish community.

Right now, they say they are focused and concerned for their California Jewish communities.