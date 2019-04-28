× Dr. Pepper announces new flavor for first time in 5 years

Dr. Pepper has a new dark berry flavor on the way, the first new flavor for the soft drink in five years.

People Magazine reported that the soda brand plans to nationally launch Dr. Pepper Dark Berry on May 1.

The dark new drink is said to be a “subtle, fruity twist on the original soda, which already boasts a blend of 23 flavors.”

A 12-pack of cans will cost about $5.29, while a 20 oz. bottle be about $1.99, according to the magazine. The flavor will only be available for a limited time.