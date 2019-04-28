Carolina Hurricanes beat New York Islanders 2-1 in game two of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

NEW YORK — The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the New York Islanders 2-1 in game two of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday.

The Hurricanes defeated the team 1-0 in overtime in game one of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Friday night.

Carolina beat the Washington Capitals in the first round of the playoffs.

This is the first season the Hurricanes have been in the playoffs since the 2008-09 season, when they lost to the eventual-champion Pittsburgh Penguins in the conference finals.