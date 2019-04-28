1 dead after wreck involving motorcycle and tow truck in Guilford County

Sumner Church and Old Randleman roads in Guilford County (Google Maps)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – A 70-year-old woman has died after a motorcyclist hit a tow truck in Guilford County on Saturday.

It happened at about 8 a.m. near the intersection of Sumner Church and Old Randleman roads, according to officials. The name of the victim has not been released.

The motorcyclist hit the tow truck parked in a lane of traffic on Sumner Church Road, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Google Map for coordinates 35.997035 by -79.812951.

