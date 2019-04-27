Woman sentenced to 18 years in prison for taking girl to motel to be raped

Posted 2:50 pm, April 27, 2019, by

AUSTIN, Texas – A Texas woman has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after she allowed her boyfriend to rape a girl, according to KEYE.

In April 2018, an 11-year-old girl said Maria Miranda-Aguirre would remove her from school and bring her to a motel where Miranda-Aguirre’s boyfriend would sexually abuse her.

Miranda-Aguirre was a trusted friend to the girl’s family, according to KEYE.

Multiple incidents of abuse happened in front of Miranda-Aguirre’s children and she reportedly participated in the rape at least once.

Miranda-Aguirre was convicted of two counts of trafficking a person and one count of indecency with a child, KEYE reported.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.