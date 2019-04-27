× Suspects accused of robbing gas station in Winston-Salem at gunpoint

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are looking for two people accused of robbing a Winston-Salem gas station at gunpoint.

Officers were called to the Family Fare BP at 3836 Reynolda Road at about 12 a.m. Saturday where the suspects allegedly entered and demanded money.

The suspects took the money and left, according to a police press release. Nobody was hurt.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773- 7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

36.163275 -80.328100