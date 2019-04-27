WINNING MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS: 30-46-23-9-17 (10)

Suspects accused of robbing gas station in Winston-Salem at gunpoint

Posted 9:34 am, April 27, 2019, by

The Family Fare BP at 3836 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem (Google Maps)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are looking for two people accused of robbing a Winston-Salem gas station at gunpoint.

Officers were called to the Family Fare BP at 3836 Reynolda Road at about 12 a.m. Saturday where the suspects allegedly entered and demanded money.

The suspects took the money and left, according to a police press release. Nobody was hurt.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773- 7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

Google Map for coordinates 36.163275 by -80.328100.

3836 Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27106, USA

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.