× Small plane crash reported at Smith-Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Nobody was injured after a small plane crash at Smith-Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem on Saturday afternoon.

The small, private plane was inbound from Georgia and crashed upon landing at about 4:45 p.m., according to Winston-Salem police.

Minor damage was reported, but the pilot and passenger were not hurt.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash.

36.137433 -80.226839