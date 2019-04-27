Shooting reported at San Diego-area synagogue

Posted 3:54 pm, April 27, 2019, by , Updated at 04:00PM, April 27, 2019

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The San Diego Sheriff’s Department is investigating reports of a shooting at a synagogue in the city of Poway, according to the agency’s Twitter account on Saturday.

The synagogue is Congregation Chabad, KGTV reported.

The Palomar Medical Center Poway was receiving one trauma patient from a shooting at a Poway synagogue, a hospital spokesman said.

The hospital was expecting as many as four patients, the spokesman said.

A man was detained for questioning in connection with the shooting, the sheriff’s department said.

Deputies were called to the synagogue about 11:30 a.m. (2:30 p.m. ET).

Passover, one of the holiest Jewish celebrations of the year, ends Saturday.

The Chabad of Poway website said the congregation is a center for Jewish people of all backgrounds. It was established in 1986.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.