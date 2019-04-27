Father opens up after daughter brutally stabbed outside Archdale Taco Bell, ‘God’s not done with you yet’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHDALE, N.C. -- “I sat and watched my daughter cry in pain and I couldn’t do anything to help her.”

That helpless feeling is one Johnathan Lambert has been experiencing for nearly a month since his daughter was brutally attacked.

On March 31, Johnathan’s 19-year old daughter Celestial, was stabbed half a dozen times in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in Archdale.

Police said Tyvonne Upshur, 41, allegedly used his car to try to run over Celestial and her family, including her mother and sisters, as they left the fast food restaurant. The car managed to go over Celestial’s foot before smashing into a power-pole.

Johnathan Lambert said he then witnessed Upshur sprint out of the car and begin stabbing his daughter in the neck and back.

“One of the stab wounds caused her to have a spinal cord injury, so it’s going to take her a while to recover from that.”

MEETING THE LAMBERTS

Upshur had known the Lambert prior to the March attack. He had met them a year before and had become a regular member at their church in Archdale.

Johnathan Lambert described himself and his family as strong evangelist on a mission to share the world of God with as many as they can.

They spend much of their time together leading worship services at area churches and singing at nursing homes.

Johnathan said Upshur began attending their church after speaking with two women inside a local Walmart.

“He had said he had been looking for a new church. That’s actual how he started attending our church,” he said.

Upshur is said to have visited “just about every function” the church put on. This included fellowship dinners, worship services and church grounds workdays. While he was heavily active in attendance, Johnathan explained that he had an uneasy presence about him.

“I can say the man had some strange things,” he said. “A lot of people felt like he made them uneasy, especially the lady folks - my daughter in particular.”

Celestial was 18 years old when she met Upshur. Many have described her as having an infectious smile, a welcoming personality and a singing voice that could melt the soul of any hardened person.

It was those qualities that drew Upshur to her, but his own madness that Johnathan said drove him to disturbing behavior.

“He did make several attempts to express his desire toward her. She, of course, ignored it and used every opportunity to let him know that. He had actually sent my daughter flowers asking to date her . . . she sent him a letter saying that she was not interested . . . he was old enough to be her father.”

For Upshur, that was not enough, as described by family friends of the Lambert. They said that in his mind they were meant to be together.

Before the attack, Johnathan and his family lead worship at a nursing home. He said Upshur was in attendance and even spoke to him afterwards. The two talked about Johnathan’s recent mission trip.

“He said how was the service, and I said it was good,” he said. “He said I’m glad to see everyone made it home safe.”

Johnathan said just a few minutes later he would attack them with intent to kill his daughter.

“LORD GOD SAVE HIS SOUL!”

“Before I could get over to where he was, he had stabbed her six times,” Johnathan said. “It was obvious his intent was to get rid of her.”

Johnathan rushed over to pull Upshur off his daughter, who was now bleeding from multiple stab wounds.

He called Upshur the “Devil” as he struggled to try and get away.

“Someone in their right man is not going to do what this man done,” he said.

“Lord God save his soul!” are the first words Johnathan heard his daughter shout during the chaos.

Blood was quickly filling the pavement in the parking lot. In this moment, Celestial was thinking that her life was over.

She looked up, tears filling her eyes and told her mother that she loved her, turned to her father and said she loved her.

“And then she said ‘I love you Jesus, I’m ready Lord. I’m ready,’” Johnathan said.

Johnathan in this moment reached down and found strength in the Lord and told his daughter that she wasn’t done on this Earth.

“I said, 'God’s not done with you yet. You’ve got more souls to win,'” he said.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene and rushed Celestial to the hospital. She immediately went into surgery where doctors worked to close up her wounds.

“One of the stab wounds caused her to have a spinal cord injury, so it’s going to take her a while to recover from that,” he said.

As Celestial’s life hung on the balance of life and death, doctors said she told them “she couldn’t die knowing that this man would go to Hell for what he was doing to me.”

Those words, echoed through Johnathan’s head when he was told. He was a father, a minister, and God-fearing man who spent much of his life teaching his daughter the word of the Lord.

“When you hear that come from someone, the heart of a young adult is more concerned for the person who committed the crime against them . . . you realize that they get it. They understand God’s grace.”

Celestial survived the surgery and is expected to recover from the multiple stab wounds she received. Her father said she will soon enter rehab, but that it could take a year for her to fully recover.

In that time, Johnathan said he’ll be on his own journey.

“Do I think I’m the person to go win this man, or try and save this man? I’m not there yet. I hate to confess this . . . I don’t think I’m there yet.”

Not only in finding forgiveness against Upshur, Johnathan says he and his family need help paying for the stacking medical cost.

Since the attack, he has taken off work to be with his daughter, meaning his family’s income has slowed down tremendously.

