× Attempted murder charges dropped after police discover officer accidentally shot himself

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department announced they are dropping charges related to an officer-involved shooting earlier this month.

A New Orleans officer was shot April 11 during a confrontation with 18-year-old Michael Baker at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and Jefferson Davis Parkway.

Baker was arrested and charged with attempted murder on a police officer.

Upon further investigation, the police department says the accused suspect did not fire the weapon that injured the officer.

Officers say Baker’s hand was not on the weapon when it fired during a struggle after he was placed under arrest.

Video footage showed the officer put his hand on the weapon – concealed in Baker’s waistband – and it went off, hitting the officer in the leg.

New Orleans asked the Orleans Parish District Attorney that the original charge of attempted murder of a police officer against Baker be dropped and that he instead be charged with illegally carrying a firearm.

The District Attorney’s Office has approved this request, and, as of Friday, the charge has been reduced.