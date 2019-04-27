× A man serving life for murdering a woman is suspected of killing his prison cellmate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A man serving life without parole for the murder of a Bakersfield woman is suspected of killing his cellmate at Corcoran State Prison Saturday morning, according to KERO.

Jaime Osuna, 31, was placed in solitary confinement after his 44-year-old cellmate was found dead during a security check, according to Vicky Waters, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman.

Authorities said Osuna was serving a life sentence for killing and torturing 36-year-old Yvette Pena in 2011.Pena’s body was found in a motel room with knives and a pair of scissors in her back. He pleaded guilty to Pena’s murder to avoid the death penalty in may of 2017.

The dead inmate had not been identified as of Friday. He was also serving a sentence to life after being convicted on second-degree murder charges in Los Angeles County.