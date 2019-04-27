4 dead, 3 hurt after crane collapses in downtown Seattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – A crane collapsed onto Mercer Street in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood, hitting multiple vehicles and killing four people, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

KCPQ reported that it happened at Mercer Street and Fairview Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Three other people were injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

The names of the victims have not been released. Authorities have not said why the crane collapsed.

All lanes of Mercer Street at Fairview Avenue are closed, according to Seattle Department of Transportation. Officials are asking all drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

The incident at Fairview Ave N and involved a crane that fell into traffic. 5 cars were crushed. There are a total of 4 fatalities, and 3 injured patients that have been transferred to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/HM3PBZ5Udt — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) April 27, 2019