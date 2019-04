Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Two people were able to safely escape a house fire in Winston-Salem on Saturday.

Thirty-five firefighters and 11 trucks were called to the 2900 block of Susan Lane shortly after 1 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The two people inside were able to get out and nobody was hurt.

Utah Drive closed at about 1:15 p.m. and officials said they want to reopen it as soon as possible.

36.063935 -80.180183