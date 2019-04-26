Woman dies weeks after crash that killed man in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A woman has died after a crash in Winston-Salem last month, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The crash happened on March 23 in the 5100 block of Shattalon Drive around 7:15 p.m.

Police said an SUV was headed west and a truck was headed east, when the SUV crossed into the truck's lane and hit it.

The driver of the truck, Kyle David Martin, 53, of Tobaccoville, was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries.

The driver of the SUV, Sandra Key Butler, 71, of Pfafftown, was taken to the hospital where she remained until she died from her injuries on Wednesday.

There is still no word on what caused Butler to cross into Martin's lane.