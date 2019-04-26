Winston-Salem police looking for missing woman last seen at bus stop

Posted 4:44 pm, April 26, 2019, by

Mickaala Faye Pratt

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are looking for a missing woman, according to a news release.

Mickaala Faye Pratt, 33, was last seen at a bus stop on April 24 at 9 a.m. at 3890 Old Vineyard Road.

Pratt had a doctor’s appointment scheduled for later that morning and never showed up.

Pratt was last seen wearing blue tights with yellow and pink flowers. She is 5 feet tall and approximately 240 pounds. She usually wears her hair in a ponytail.

Pratt is missing her right leg and is bound to a wheelchair.

Anyone with information on where Pratt is can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.

Google Map for coordinates 36.076606 by -80.321494.

3890 Old Vineyard Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27104

