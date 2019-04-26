Wake Forest University planning major renovation at Coliseum to honor fallen veterans

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Wake Forest University is planning a major renovation at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum to create a destination to honors fallen veterans.

The memorial will serve as a place for reflection and remembrance and to educate and inspire future generations by telling stories of bravery, heroism and sacrifice, according to a press release from Wake Forest University Athletics.

A new main entrance to the Coliseum will be named Veterans Plaza in tribute to each of the five branches of the military.

Veterans Plaza will be the home of a special monument that recognizes and honors all Forsyth County veterans who died while serving their country.

The memorial will include landscaped areas designed to provide opportunities for quiet contemplation and gathering.

The memorial will feature five fingers, each representing one of the branches of the military and will be highlighted by bronze soldiers standing guard around the perimeter of the memorial.

A pentagonal shaped, black granite monument featuring the names of the nearly 500 Forsyth County veterans who have died while serving their country as well as a Battle Cross, symbolic of loss and mourning for fallen comrades, will be the highlighted features.

Visitors will be able to gather around the monument to read the names, pay their respects, or make a “rubbing” of the name of a loved one to commemorate their sacrifice.

“Veterans Plaza will be a beautiful, welcoming space of honor, providing visitors opportunities for both engagement and quiet reflection,” said a press release from Wake Forest. “The Plaza’s proximity to the Coliseum will provide exposure to the Memorial for the hundreds of thousands of guests who visit the Coliseum each year.”

