Thousands of dollars worth of soccer equipment stolen from Trinity High School

TRINITY, N.C. -- Lockers used by the Trinity High School girls' soccer team were wiped clean.

Players made the discovery before practice on Thursday.

"They're like, 'My cleats are missing, my shin guards are missing, this jacket I had hanging up is missing. Where is everything at?'" said Lauren Welborn, the team captain.

Thousands of dollars worth of soccer equipment was stolen from the field house.

It's a devastating loss for the girls on the team as they prepare for the playoffs.

"We want out stuff back that we've worked hard for," Welborn said.

A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest for this crime.

If you have any information, contact the Randolph County Sheriff's Office at (336) 318-6699.