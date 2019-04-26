Suspect facing murder charge after High Point chase leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A police chase through High Point ended with a woman dead, another woman in critical condition and the suspect facing a murder charge, according to police.

On Thursday, an officer was patrolling through the 100 block of Gordon Street when he saw a white Chevrolet Impala with a 30-day temporary registration plate cross the yellow line on the road and nearly hit an oncoming car.

The officer followed the car and noticed the driver cross the white fog line on the right side of the road.

Believing the driver was impaired, the officer turned on his blue lights.

The Impala then sped up and ran a red light at the intersection of University Parkway and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, prompting the officer to give chase.

A second officer joined the pursuit as police followed the Impala for another half block. Police say there stopping stopping for red lights and checking for oncoming traffic at intersections.

The Impala hit speeds as high as 90 mph approaching North Centennial Street, police believe.

Near North Centennial, the Impala crossed the median and drove west into oncoming traffic on the eastbound lanes on East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, cutting between two cars.

The officers pursued in the westbound lanes.

The car then hit a silver sedan head-on at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and North Hamilton Street, causing significant damage to the front ends of both cars.

Officers tried to help the driver of the sedan, but 43-year-old Karolyn L. Chambers, of High Point, died at the scene.

Responders tried to help the driver of the Impala, but police say he physically resisted.

Anthony D. Tate, 33, of Greensboro, was taken to the hospital in police custody.

A passenger in the Impala, a 31-year-old woman from High Point, was brought to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers later found out that Tate was not supposed to be on the road. His license was suspended after he was previously caught driving while impaired.

Tate will face charges of second degree murder, felony death by motor vehicle, felony serious injury by motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, driving while impaired, careless and reckless driving, aggravated felony speeding to elude arrest and several other traffic violations.