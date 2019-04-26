× Randolph County teenager accused of threatening to shoot up a school

ASHEBORO, N.C. – Deputies have charged a Randolph County teenager accused of threatening to shoot up a school.

Jesse Wayne Tilley, 17, of Asheboro, was jailed under a $20,000 secured bond and is under electronic house arrest after being charged with a false report of mass violence on educational property.

A school resource officer on Friday received information that a student was going to “shoot up the school,” according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Deputies said the school officer then notified the school administration.

Witnesses said a threat was made and the suspect was taken into custody. No weapons were found.

Tilley told the SRO that he was joking and did not intent to shoot up the school, according to the sheriff’s office.