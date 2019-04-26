Randolph County man wants answers after his pet dog was euthanized at local animal shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. – A family's dog was killed less than an hour after arriving at the Randolph County Animal Shelter.

Reports say a car hit the dog, but the owner's vet reports tell a different story. So why was the dog put down so quickly?

FOX8 got a hold of the animal shelter impound records, which state that Harley, a Doberman, was taken to the shelter at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. She was put down at 5:30 p.m.

The dog's owner, Thomas Forester, and the woman who found Harley, don't know why this happened.

"It's a family member to me," says Forester. "It's not my dog."

Harley was a part of his life for more than 10 years.

"I can't replace her. Nothing can be done to make it right," Forester said.

On Wednesday, Harley got out of Thomas' fenced in yard.

Jennifer Manor, who lives a couple of streets over, found her and called the Randolph County Animal Shelter.

"When he took the dog, he put it on the leash and walked it up to the truck," she said. "The only time he handled it was to put it in the truck."

The impound records show Harley had a head wound and a large knot on her backbone.

"To me, the dog was not suffering any traumatic injuries, " said Manor.

"Anybody who had any knowledge about an animal or any type of compassion would have got down and interacted with her," adds Forester. "Within a few minutes, you would have been able to see that she was fine. She was scared."

After 45 minutes, shelter workers euthanized Harley.

There is a 72-hour minimum hold, unless the dog is severely injured or suffering, according to the Randolph County Animal Shelter website.

"She's 11-years-old and scared in a new place," says Forester. "Now she's not coming home."

FOX8 went to the animal shelter to ask director Wesley Vann about what happened.

"I'm not able to comment," he said. "We're not able to say anything at the moment."

FOX8 also reached out to Susan Hayes, the Health Department official who oversees the animal shelter.

She told FOX8 she was not going to comment and was going to hang up the phone.

But all Forester wants are some answers.

"Three days is what they should have waited. If they would have waited 12 hours, we would have been able to pick her up," he said. "I've got a 2-year-old that says 'Harley.' She's been asking where Harley's at."

Forester told FOX8 he took Harley to the vet after picking her body up from the shelter.

The vet report he showed FOX8 said there are no signs of trauma, fractures, or anything to indicate a car hit Harley.

FOX8 will continue to push for answers about what, if anything went wrong.