Raleigh officer released from hospital months after shot in line of duty

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh police officer who was shot in the line of duty is out of the hospital, Raleigh police report.

"We are pleased to report that Raleigh Police Officer Charles Ainsworth was released from the hospital this morning," RPD said in a tweet. "We appreciate the immense outpouring of love, support, well wishes, and words of encouragement from the community."

Raleigh Police Officer C.D. Ainsworth was shot while trying to apprehend a suspect on Western Boulevard, near Schaub Drive, when he was shot multiple times on Jan. 9, WTVD reports.

He was in surgery from late that night until the next morning.

Raleigh police have charged two men after the shooting.

The first suspect was in custody as of an 11:06 p.m. announcement on Jan. 9. The second was arrested by 12:48 a.m. on Jan. 10.

Cedric Jamal Kearney, 24, was charged with attempted murder, assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Antonio Dequan Fletcher, 21, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm.