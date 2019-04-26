Power lines, trees down amid high winds throughout the Piedmont

Posted 6:51 pm, April 26, 2019, by , Updated at 07:14PM, April 26, 2019

Power lines and trees are down after high winds rolled through the Piedmont Triad on Friday.

There were reports of trees down in High Point, Lewisville, Arden Road in Lexington, Highway 64 in Lexington, Cid Road in Silver Valley and Old 109 in Silver Valley.

Here are the number of Duke Energy power outages, according to Duke Energy’s website as of about 6:45 p.m. Friday.

  • Guilford: 798
  • Forsyth: 5,919
  • Randolph: 5,988
  • Davidson: 4,423
  • Stokes: 1,061
  • Yadkin: 1,415
  • Surry: 2,131
  • Wilkes: 1,210

The damage is still being accessed and officials have not released any estimated restoration times.

