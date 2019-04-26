Power lines, trees down amid high winds throughout the Piedmont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Power lines and trees are down after high winds rolled through the Piedmont Triad on Friday.

There were reports of trees down in High Point, Lewisville, Arden Road in Lexington, Highway 64 in Lexington, Cid Road in Silver Valley and Old 109 in Silver Valley.

Here are the number of Duke Energy power outages, according to Duke Energy’s website as of about 6:45 p.m. Friday.

Guilford: 798

Forsyth: 5,919

Randolph: 5,988

Davidson: 4,423

Stokes: 1,061

Yadkin: 1,415

Surry: 2,131

Wilkes: 1,210

The damage is still being accessed and officials have not released any estimated restoration times.