NC Zoo’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center shares what you should know if you see baby animals in nature

ASHEBORO, N.C. — This is the time of year many animals in our area have babies.

Wildlife experts say don't be alarmed if you see those little ones alone.

People often think baby bunnies or fawns have been abandoned and they try to help, but experts say human intervention can cause serious harm to the babies.

They say the animal's parents are most likely nearby and have tried to hide it to keep it safe, so by taking the animal away, you could do more harm that good.

Shannon Smith shows us what to do first if you think any wild animal is in trouble.