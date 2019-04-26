× NC man charged with making second false bomb threat against his employer

GASTONIA, N.C. — Once wasn’t enough, according to authorities, as a Gastonia man has been charged with making a second false bomb threat against a place where he worked, WSOC reports.

Travis Chambers, 31, was arrested Tuesday in Gaston County, charged with making false bomb threats against the Crate and Barrel warehouse located at 621 Lincoln County Parkway Extension.

Detective Justin Link, with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, said the Jan. 9 bomb call was made by Chambers from an emergency-only cellphone, which made it difficult to trace initially. Chambers was also connected to a bomb threat against the same store made March 14. He was charged March 18 in that case.

Chambers was released from the Gaston County Jail on a $5,000 secured bond, according to WSOC.