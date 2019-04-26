× Man stabbed to death by roommate in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the city’s 40th homicide of the year after a man was stabbed to death by his roommate in east Charlotte, WSOC reports.

Officers said they were called to the Park Creek apartments on Perth Court just off Milton Road around 3:30 a.m. Friday and found a man who had been stabbed several times.

According to CMPD, the roommates got into a fight and one stabbed the other to death. Officers have not said what caused the fight.

Police said the man who survived called 911 and waited for officers to arrive. He was taken to Atrium Carolinas Medical Center, but is expected to be OK.

No names have been released, according to WSOC.

It’s unclear if any charges will be filed at this point.