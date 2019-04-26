× Man seriously injured after hit by vehicle while walking in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A man was seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle in Rowan County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 12:10 a.m. Friday morning, Kristopher Shane Cruse, of Salisbury, was walking by Old Concord Road near Webb Road.

A vehicle, which troopers believe was a Chevrolet, hit Cruse and left the scene.

Cruse was taken to a Rowan Regional Medical Center with serious injuries before he was transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

Troopers ask anyone with information to contact Highway Patrol at (704) 639-7574.