Man charged with attempted murder after assault outside Winston-Salem gas station

Kenneth Louis Jackson

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A man faces an attempted murder charge after police said he severely injured a man outside a Winston-Salem gas station.

Kenneth Louis Jackson, 49, of Winston-Salem, was arrested after police said the 43-year-old victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to the Valero gas station at 67 Waughtown Street shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday where police said the suspect and victim had been arguing.

The two knew each other and the assault was due to an ongoing dispute, according to a police press release. Jackson allegedly assaulted the victim with his hands and feet.

Police said Jackson turned himself in and was jailed in Forsyth County under a $1,030,000 bond on an attempted murder charge. He has court planned for Monday.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. En Español: (336) 728-3904.

The Valero gas station at 67 Waughtown Street

