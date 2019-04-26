× Little Richard’s Barbeque to open in former Five Points spot on Stratford Road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Little Richard’s Barbeque will take over the former Five Points Restaurant building at 109 South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Nick Karagiorgis, the owner of Little Richard’s, said he has signed a lease for the space and plans to open this summer. It will be his fifth Little Richard’s, in addition to those in Clemmons, Yadkinville, Walkertown and Mount Airy.

(Little Richard’s restaurants on Country Club Road in Winston-Salem and Gumtree Road in Wallburg, owned by Richard Berrier, changed their name last year to Real Q to distinguish themselves from Karagiorgis’ restaurants.)

Five Points, which was owned by the Gallins family, closed March 20.

Karagiorgis said that the new Little Richard’s will be his biggest. “We’ll have about 180 seats, plus outdoor seating, and the one elevated area we’ll probably make into a private dining area for parties,” he said.

36.094926 -80.277044