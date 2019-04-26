× Kienus Boulware relieved of his duties as head football coach at Winston-Salem State

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Kienus Boulware was relieved from his duties as head coach at Winston-Salem State University, according to a statement issued by the school on Friday.

The university released the following statement:

Winston-Salem State University has provided head football coach Kienus Boulware with a notice of its intent to dismiss him from employment for cause. Mr. Boulware has the right to appeal his dismissal within 30 days; per university policy he has been suspended with pay pending the exhaustion of his right to file an appeal. The university has named assistant coach Robert Massey as interim head football coach.

There is no word on why Boulware has been dismissed.