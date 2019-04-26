× Juvenile arrested, 1 still wanted after carjacker hits woman with her own car in Mebane

MEBANE, N.C. — Police are still looking for a carjacker after trying to steal a woman’s car in Mebane and leading officers on a chase, according to police. One suspect, a juvenile, has been arrested.

At about 1:15 a.m. Friday, officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle driving back and forth between Sheetz and Quality Mart on Mebane Oaks Road.

As police approached the intersection of Mebane Oaks Road and Arrowhead Boulevard, a silver Nissan Altima jumped the curb leaving Quality Mart and sped through a red light.

Police chased the vehicle on Interstate 85 and off Exit 165 when the vehicle stopped between Sheetz and Hampton Point in Hillsborough.

The driver got out of the car and ran.

The passenger also tried to run, but officers managed to take him into custody.

When officers got back to the Quality Mart, a woman was still lying on the ground in the parking lot after the same driver tried to steal her car.

The woman told police she left her vehicle running when she went into the store and came back to find a man sitting in the driver’s seat.

When she tried to get in, the driver reversed. The victim got caught by the door and was thrown to the ground.

The car then hit the poles in front of the gas pumps.

The carjacker left the car at the gas station due to extensive damage and got into the silver Nissan Altima, which was stolen out of Durham.

The woman was taken to the hospital.

The suspect passenger, who was a juvenile, was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, common law robbery and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Police are still searching for the driver and ask anyone with information to contact the Mebane Police Department at (919) 563-9031.