Greensboro Parks and Recreation offering free archery clinics for veterans

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro Parks and Recreation is offering free archery clinics for veterans.

The program was available through a trial run last fall at Hester Park’s new archery range.

It started after city employee Rick Hannon encouraged his colleagues to implement ways to help veterans transition back into civilian life.

The transition was difficult for U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jessica Rambo, particularly because her life seemed to change in a matter of days.

“On a Friday I left the Pentagon after 10 years of military service and on Monday I started as a student at UNCG,” she said.

Hannon told Rambo about last fall’s free archery clinics.

She was glad she attended.

“Nature and fresh air is the number one best cure for just about anything,” she said.

“It's not loud. They don't hear a big bang. It's something that you concentrate on,” said Clint Richardson, outdoor adventure environmental education specialist with Greensboro Parks and Recreation.

The veterans’ archery clinics are returning this spring. Richardson will be the instructor.

U.S. Army veteran Gennaro Ringley plans to attend the spring clinics and said that he looks forward to meeting new people.

He also has a connection to Hannon because the two started a podcast that focuses on helping men and women adapt to life after serving in the military.

The veterans’ archery clinics are from 5-6 p.m. Mondays, April 29 through May 13, at the Hester Park Archery Range.

Registration is required.

You can register by visiting the city’s website.

The range will be open to the public beginning May 1.

Details on hours and equipment rentals are available on a separate page on the city’s website.