Deputies arrest man accused of stabbing another man in Randolph County

ASHEBORO, N.C. – Deputies in Randolph County have arrested a man accused of stabbing and injuring another man.

Dennie Lee Bennett, 48, was jailed under a $100,000 secured bond on charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Authorities were called to a home on Bell Simmons Road in Asheboro on Friday where deputies found a man was stabbed in the chest.

The victim was taken to Randolph Hospital by emergency workers and then flown to the University of North Carolina Hospitals in Chapel Hill. He was listed in stable condition.

Deputies said the victim asked the suspect why he was on the property and to leave and the victim was then stabbed, according to the victim and a witness.

One neighbor said the suspect was supposed to come over with a tire but must have pulled into the wrong driveway, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

The suspect was pulled over on 220 South at Old State Hwy. in a vehicle matching the description provided by witnesses.

Anyone with any information can call the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 318-6766.