Davidson County man charged with kidnapping, assault on child under 12

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – A Davidson County man faces various charges, including second-degree kidnapping and assault on a child under 12, after being arrested earlier this week.

Christopher Ryan Burgess, 31, of Lexington, was arrested by Davidson County Sheriff’s Office TRACE investigators on Monday in connection to two separate incidents from last year.

Information was presented to sheriff’s office investigators earlier this month by separate victims, according to a press release from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said both incidents happened in the Linwood/Southmont areas of Davidson County.

Charges from the first include second-degree kidnapping, assault by pointing a gun, assault on a child under 12, misdemeanor child abuse and communicating threats.

Charges from the second include two counts each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, shooting into an occupied vehicle and communicating threats.

Deputies said Burgess was taken into custody at the Davidson County Court House when he appeared on a pending assault charge.

Burgess was jailed in Davidson County under a $150,000 secured bond and has curt planned for May 6.