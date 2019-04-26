WINNING MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS: 30-46-23-9-17 (10)

Carolina Hurricanes beat New York Islanders in game 1 of Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd round 

Posted 10:02 pm, April 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:03PM, April 26, 2019

Photo Gallery

Inline

NEW YORK — The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the New York Islanders 1-0 in overtime in game one of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Friday night.

Game two between the Hurricanes and Islanders is at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals in the first round of the playoffs to make it to the second round.

This is the first season the Hurricanes have been in the playoffs since the 2008-09 season, when they lost to the eventual-champion Pittsburgh Penguins in the conference finals.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.