Carolina Hurricanes beat New York Islanders in game 1 of Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd round 

NEW YORK — The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the New York Islanders 1-0 in overtime in game one of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Friday night.

Game two between the Hurricanes and Islanders is at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals in the first round of the playoffs to make it to the second round.

This is the first season the Hurricanes have been in the playoffs since the 2008-09 season, when they lost to the eventual-champion Pittsburgh Penguins in the conference finals.