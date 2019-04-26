Amazon working toward free one-day shipping with Prime, Southwest Airlines cancels 10,000 flights and more

In Friday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Amazon which is working toward free one-day shipping with Prime, Southwest Airlines which canceled more than 10,000 flights in the first quarter over multiple concerns and Lowe's which is spearheading a new organization to bridge the trade skills labor gap.
In Friday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Amazon which is working toward free one-day shipping with Prime, Southwest Airlines which canceled more than 10,000 flights in the first quarter over multiple concerns and Lowe's which is spearheading a new organization to bridge the trade skills labor gap.