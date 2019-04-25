Winston-Salem man left with serious injuries after assault outside store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after an assault on Waughtown Street Wednesday night, police report.

At about 10:50 a.m., officers responded to Waughtown Market and Valero gas station at 67 Waughtown Street.

They determined 43-year-old Komar Jenkins was walking out of the store when a man approached and starting hitting him with his hands and feet.

The assailant then ran away from the scene.

Police believe the victim and assailant might know each other and that this incident does not appear to be random.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.