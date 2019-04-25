Utility worker dies weeks after downtown Durham gas explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURHAM, N.C. — A second man has died weeks following the April 10 downtown Durham gas explosion.

WTVD reports Jay Rambeaut, 51, of Creedmor, was a Dominion Energy employee who was hurt during the initial blast, but UNC Hospital now tells them the man died.

The victim was reportedly a first responder locator for the company.

The explosion happened shortly after 10 a.m. on April 10 at 115 North Duke Street when a contractor hit a gas line.

That night, Durham officials said 61-year-old Kong Lee, the owner of Kaffeinate Coffee Shop, was killed in the blast.

That contractor was hired by Kaffeinate coffee shop and did receive the required permits before beginning work, according to North Carolina 811 Executive Director Louis Panzer.

The shop's website says he moved to North Carolina in 1993 and has been part of of the Triangle community for two decades.

One Durham firefighter was seriously injured but did not suffer life-threatening injuries. The Professional Fire Fighters of Durham tweeted Wednesday evening, "In true firefighter fashion, our brother is cutting up and in good spirits after surgery!"

"We've had a terrible tragedy today. ... I feel a real sense of loss and grief," Durham Mayor Steve Schewel said at a Wednesday press conference.

