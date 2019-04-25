Operation North State treats veterans to day of fishing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Operation North State is making dreams come true, putting on fishing festivals for veterans at places like Randleman Lake, Badin Lake, Lake Norman, Oak Island and High Rock Lake.

Everything, rods and reels, tackle, bait and life jackets are provided. The fishing communities love to help by bringing their boats and expertise.

"We've got guys that have been very emotional at the meetings to kick things off and they get up to talk about how they were on their deathbed," pro fisherman Brad Staley said. "They didn't have a reason to get out of bed in the mornings and these events have given them a second life."

And friendships are formed out on the water. That's something special.

For information on upcoming fishing trips and how you can donate or help, check out operationnorthstate.com.