North Wilkesboro 70-year-old man charged with trying to kill 22-year-old

Posted 11:58 am, April 25, 2019

Willie Jones

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A 70-year-old man is under arrest after allegedly shooting a 22-year-old in the leg, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 6:04 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a shooting at 2055 Sparta Road in North Wilkesboro.

At the scene, they found 22-year-old Nasir Outing, of North Wilkesboro, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg/calf area.

Deputies determined Willie Jones, 70, of North Wilkesboro, was the shooter and arrested him at his home. The sheriff’s office believes this is the result of a domestic altercation.

Jones is charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.

Jones is being held under a $250,000 bail.

