× NC men without pilot licenses killed when possibly stolen plane crashes in Kentucky

HENDERSON, Ky. — Two North Carolina men were killed after crashing a plane in Kentucky, according to WKYT.

Barry Hill, 47, and George Tucker, 48, both of Sanford, died in the crash.

Wednesday morning, troopers responded to the scene at the Henderson City-County Airport.

Hill and Tucker were not certified pilots and the plane was either stolen or used without the owner’s permission, police said, WKYT reports.

Investigators are unsure whether the plane crashed Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. https://t.co/L0CUzdzV70 — WKYT (@WKYT) April 24, 2019