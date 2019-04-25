More than 15 former local Boy Scout leaders named in ‘perversion files’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- More than 15 former local Boy Scout leaders are among the list of names made public as part of the Boy Scouts' "perversion files."

FOX8 decided to take a closer look at complaints made decades ago and the people involved.

David Fultz was a Boy Scout leader in the mid-1980s.

He was convicted of indecent liberties with Boy Scouts and spent four years in prison.

When FOX8 approached him at his Greensboro home on Thursday, he said he was not interested in commenting and promptly closed and locked the door.

"The files don't tell the whole story," Jason Amala said.

Amala is a lawyer who works with victims of child sex abuse.

His law firm's website has listed every available Boy Scout document regarding cases of sexual misconduct.

"There's a lot of files where you see them removing the scout leader because of complaints or allegations of child abuse, but there's no report made to police," Amala said.

Roy Case was a Summerfield troop leader.

His confidential file includes several complaints from young boys, but no police report or newspaper clipping.

"[And] more often than not, we found out that the scouts did know that this person was abusing kids or was posing a danger to children, yet there was no file," Amala said.

In 2001, Case was put in jail for several counts of statutory rape and child exploitation.

He was released in November 2018.

FOX8 stopped by his listed address, but was told he wasn't home.

"To see they complained, to see that they told someone and then the scouts didn't do what they should have done, is really hard for [the victims]," Amala said.

Amala believes these are not the only names of people in the Piedmont Triad who are accused of hurting children.

"There's undoubtedly many, many more files than what you've seen," he said. "It's really important for people to know this is not a new or current list. It is 10-20 years old."

Amala hopes the full list of possible abusers gets released to protect the next generation.

If you want to review the list and documents on file, click here.