Male victim taken to hospital after shooting on Yanceyville Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was shot on Yanceyville Street in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 10:59 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 3800 block of Yanceyville Street.

At the scene, they found a male victim suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Police have not provided the victim’s age.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what officers believe are non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the suspect fired from a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz